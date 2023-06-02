New England’s grid operator, ISO New England, says the electricity system should hold up this summer under typical weather conditions.

But if we see more extreme heat, like an extended heat wave, they may need to ask residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve energy. They could also import power from neighboring regions or draw on power reserves.

