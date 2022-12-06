CONCORD — New England’s power grid will be reliable this winter under mild or moderate weather conditions, but a long cold snap could cause some issues, according to the winter outlook from the region’s electric grid operator, ISO-New England.

The grid operator says they do not anticipate calling for any controlled power outages — or “rolling blackouts” — this winter.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

