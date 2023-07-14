New research from the University of New Hampshire finds that many local families are depending on more than one childcare provider.

Over a third of New England households with children under five use more than one form of child care, according to the report, which looked at information collected by the U.S. Census Bureau between January to May 2023.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.

