Recognizing the overwhelming demand for mental health services in New Hampshire and the resulting long wait periods for patients, New England College has partnered with the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services to address the workforce shortage.

As part of the initiative, the Henniker-based college has introduced a Bachelor of Arts program in Community Mental Health where students will combine traditional classroom experiences with two paid immersive working experiences or co-ops at mental health facilities that contract with DHHS.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

