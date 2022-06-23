More than 200 providers in the state are offering the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months to under 5, according to Health and Human Services. The department has published a map of pharmacies and community health providers also administering the vaccines.
The Moderna vaccine for this age group is given in two doses unless the child is moderately or severely immunocompromised and eligible for a third dose. The Pfizer version is a three-dose series for all recipients.
The department said in a release that a booster will likely be required in the future.
Close to 10,000 of the 22,700 vaccine doses the state ordered have arrived, the department said. Parents and caregivers are urged to check with their child’s pediatrician before going to one of the 13 pharmacies and community health centers.
“We are excited for this new recommendation that now allows parents and caregivers to protect their young children from COVID-19 and potential health complications,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan in a media release. “These vaccines are safe and effective, and we recommend that everybody 6 months of age and older get vaccinated.”
For more information about locations offering vaccines, visit vaccines.nh.gov.
This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.