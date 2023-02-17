Christa McAuliffe

This undated file photo provided by NASA shows New Hampshire teacher Christa McAuliffe. McAuliffe was aboard Space Shuttle Challenger on Jan. 28, 1986, when the vehicle exploded shortly after liftoff at the Kennedy Space Center. All seven members of the crew on board perished.

 NASA

A new commission established by Gov. Chris Sununu will be tasked with creating a Christa McAuliffe memorial at the New Hampshire State House.

The Christa McAuliffe State House Memorial Commission, which was created by an executive order Tuesday, will work over the next two years to select an artist to design and create the memorial, and will choose a location for it on the front-facing portion of the state house grounds. Afterward, the commission will remain in charge of maintenance and upkeep.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.

