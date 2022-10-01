A newly formed nonprofit, the N.H. Center for Justice and Equity, will be focusing on advancing issues of racial, economic justice and health equity in New Hampshire, its organizers say.

The center, they say, will also seek to foster a greater dialogue among Granite Staters, including those in leadership positions, to find actionable solutions to systemic racism that will better reflect New Hampshire’s realities and values.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

