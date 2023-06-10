New Balance

A rendering of New Balance’s expansion plan for its Skowhegan, Maine factory. The company is seeking to build a new facility on Pettengill Road in Londonderry.

 Courtesy

Footwear maker New Balance wants to build a factory in Londonderry as part of its larger effort to expand manufacturing capacity in the U.S.

The Londonderry Heritage Commission last month endorsed an application from New Balance for a design review of a site plan for a 102,418-square-foot manufacturing facility and associated site improvements at 55 Pettengill Road, the Londonderry Times reported.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.