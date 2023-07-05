New citizens

New Americans take their oath of allegiance during Tuesday’s naturalization ceremony in Portsmouth. People from 38 different counties became U.S. citizens during the ceremony.

 Todd Bookman / N.H. Public Radio

The country’s newest citizens, representing 38 different countries, participated in a naturalization ceremony Tuesday at the Strawberry Banke Museum in Portsmouth.

From Albania and Bhutan, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, each new American took the oath of allegiance and was reminded of their new privileges and responsibilities as citizens.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

