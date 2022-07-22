The New Hampshire Supreme Court, in a 3-2 opinion released Thursday, said Gov. Chris Sununu’s actions during contract negotiations with some state employee bargaining units in 2019 were legal — including his unilateral decision not to bring a fact-finder’s report before the Executive Council for a non-binding vote.

The opinion, written by Justice Patrick Donovan, overturns the findings of the Public Employee Labor Relations Board (or PELRB), which found that Sununu’s email to union members sent 90 minutes before a union informational meeting interfered with the bargaining process.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

