Construction crews continue to install new sidewalks along South Main Street in White River Junction, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Businesses in the Gates Briggs Building were closed on Tuesday after being left without power or water due to flooding in the basement overnight.

 Alex Driehaus / Valley News of Lebanon

Nearly all of the businesses in the Gates Briggs Building have reopened following an Aug. 15 flood, except for Tuckerbox, a landmark restaurant that likely won’t be open for at least another month.

The 130-year-old block building was flooded with an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 gallons of water when an automated sprinkler line broke, filling the basement with up to 3 feet of water in some areas.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

