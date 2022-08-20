ATKINSON — The town’s risk for mosquito-borne illness is being updated to “low,” following a positive test of Jamestown Canyon virus detected by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.

The town’s risk was previously at a “baseline” for the season, but the latest detection elevated the risk.

This articles is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

