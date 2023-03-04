The pandemic opened the eyes of employees and employers alike to what remote work could look like, and many employees do not want to go back to the 9-to-5 grind in the office. However, as inflation has risen and workers are feeling the economic pressure, more remote employees are choosing to fill that once free time not with family time or hobbies but with another job.

According to a report released by Resume Builder in October, seven in 10 remote workers are working multiple jobs with 37 percent having a second full-time job and 32 percent having a side hustle.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

