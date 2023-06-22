Kayla Montgomery

Kayla Montgomery, vice president of public affairs with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, speaks at a rally in Concord.

 Zoey Knox / N.H. Public Radio

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade one year ago this week.

Since then, out-of-state residents have been coming to New Hampshire to access reproductive health care that may be banned in their home states.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

