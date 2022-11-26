Greg Carbone, managing partner of Bretton-Trova, a newly merged New Hampshire-based staffing firm for nurses, has been in healthcare ever since he graduated from college in 2005. To staff his expanding firm, especially in his field, he has to offer competitive benefits, he says. But when it comes to health insurance, instead of automatically selecting a group plan, he is looking at another option: having his workers go on or stay on the exchange under the Affordable Care Act.

“The days of the old paradigm, ‘You join a company and you automatically get coverage [on the] first day,’ are gone,” he said. “If you peel the onion back and really look at the premiums and what you get for them, the exchange plans are pretty good.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

