As the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in New Hampshire climbs — from 16 to 29 in the past month — state health officials have expanded eligibility for the vaccine and announced additional vaccination sites.

Any person who identifies as gay, bisexual, queer, or is a man who has sex with men, and believes they are at risk for monkeypox, can get a vaccine. The vaccine had been available to people who had exposure to monkeypox and whose health care provider believed they were at risk of contracting the virus.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

