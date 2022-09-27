As the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in New Hampshire climbs — from 16 to 29 in the past month — state health officials have expanded eligibility for the vaccine and announced additional vaccination sites.
Any person who identifies as gay, bisexual, queer, or is a man who has sex with men, and believes they are at risk for monkeypox, can get a vaccine. The vaccine had been available to people who had exposure to monkeypox and whose health care provider believed they were at risk of contracting the virus.
In a release Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services said vaccine uptake has been low in New Hampshire. “With increasing supply, we want to make it as easy as possible for people who may be at risk to get vaccinated to protect themselves from infection,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.
Vaccines are available at 13 Convenient MD locations, Coos Family Health in Berlin, Keady Family Practice in Claremont, White Mountain Community Center in Conway, Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon, and the Nashua and Manchester health departments.
The department provides phone numbers and links to locations as well as other information and resources related to monkeypox on its website, dhhs.nh.gov, via a search for “monkeypox.” Anyone experiencing monkeypox symptoms, which include blisters, rashes, and flu-like symptoms, is encouraged to call their health care provider.
