LACONIA — The murder trial of Hassan Sapry ended in a mistrial Wednesday morning for undisclosed reasons.

Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard informed the jury of her decision shortly after they took their seats in the jury box of the main courtroom of Belknap Superior Court.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

