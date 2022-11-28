FRANCONIA — The body of a missing Massachusetts hiker — Emily Sotelo — was found on Mount Lafayette in Franconia on Wednesday, which would have been her 20th birthday.
According to state Fish and Game, just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, searchers located the body of Sotelo on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette, in Franconia.
Sotelo, of Westford, Mass., according to a prior Fish and Game release, was last seen at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia where her mother dropped her off last weekend. She planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume but wasn’t seen on any of the trails. Officials said Sotelo was last seen wearing a brown jacket, low-cut hiking sneakers and exercise pants. Officials said she was also wearing long johns.
“Sotelo had departed on a solo hike of Franconia Ridge on the morning of Nov. 19,” a release by Fish and Game states. “When Sotelo had not returned at the planned time a family member notified Fish and Game. Due to the harsh weather conditions, a search commenced Sunday evening and lasted through the night. Searchers were hampered by high winds, cold temperatures and blowing snow.
“Searchers spent the next two days looking for Sotelo and Tuesday afternoon tracks and items belonging to Sotelo were located at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook,” the release continued. “A plan was made to concentrate the search effort in this area on Wednesday when ground searchers located her body at 11:15 a.m. A N.H. Army National Guard helicopter was able to help with the extrication of Sotelo to the Cannon Mountain Ski Area.”
Sotelo’s parents told WMUR (Channel 9) that “Sotelo is an experienced hiker but does not have much winter hiking experience. She was part of a White Mountains hiking Facebook group and had, in the past, asked other members to join her on hikes.”
According to WMUR, Sotelo and her mother had been staying at a hotel for the week, and she had several hikes planned through Thanksgiving.
Authorities have not officially confirmed Sotelo’s cause of death, but Fish and Game Capt. Michael Eastman of its Law Enforcement Division told NBC10 Boston that “she likely died from exposure to the elements.”
