Millipore Sigma of Jaffrey

 Ben Conant / Monadnock Ledger Transcript

JAFFREY — Manufacturer MilliporeSigma has delayed a request for a variance to permit paving a section of wetland buffer at its Jaffrey plant location until at least next month.

MilliporeSigma representatives were scheduled to appear before the Zoning Board of Adjustment to argue the merits of the application on Tuesday, Jan. 3. However, the application was initially submitted on behalf of MilliporeSigma by Levi Mothersell, who has since left the company and was not available to present the application.

