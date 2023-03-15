Vermont discrimination

Hayley Goodwin of Mid-Vermont Christian School, right, shoots under the reach of Tayler Courchesne of Twin Valley at Mid-Vermont Christian School in Quechee, Vt., in 2017.

 James M. Patterson / Valley News

QUECHEE, Vt. — Mid Vermont Christian School has been banned from participating in sporting events in the wake of its decision to forfeit a girls’ basketball playoff game rather than play against a team with a transgender student-athlete.

The Vermont Principals’ Association, the governing body for high school sports in the state, wrote in a letter to MVCS on Monday that the Quechee school’s decision violated two VPA policies — on “commitment to racial, gender-fair, and disability awareness” and on “gender identity.” The decision was made following a meeting of the VPA’s Executive Council earlier Monday.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.