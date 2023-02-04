WINDSOR, Vt. — As the mercury falls, Barby Shambo, a cook at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, has her rides to her job in the kitchen sorted for the week. Shambo normally treks to work 30 minutes by foot, but now she’s picked up right at her house thanks to a new head in the Windsor transportation herd.

The MicroMoo van, operated by Southeast Vermont Transit, is a flexible, free transportation option. Riders make a reservation and the service picks them up at their designated time from anywhere in town.

Frances Mize is a Report for America corps member. This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.