For 25 years, Wayne Rousseau has kept his clients’ machines running smoothly by providing the necessary oils, lubes and other metalworking fluids needed. Then the pandemic stalled the supply chain.
“My wife did the best job anyone could do making sure we ordered quicker than we would normally order,” Wayne said.
“We did everything we could do to get stock in our warehouse. We didn’t worry about profit; we just needed to get product,” said Wayne’s wife, Heather, who handles the administrative side of MHR Resources North, which is based in Lempster. “We keep a high level of inventory on hand as we never want our customers to run out.”
There were also major delays with delivery companies.
“It was horrible. We would have to go back into our own supply and Wayne and [our son] Jacob would drive it down [to the customer] at 9 or 10 at night,” Heather said. “We weren’t going to allow COVID to destroy everything we had built.”
While the company did take a hit as some customers shut down temporarily and others couldn’t let outside vendors in because of COVID protocols, Wayne quickly figured out how to troubleshoot a problem over the phone.
“Word of mouth traveled [that] we were still in business and when things settled out, we started to grow,” he said. Indeed, they added their first non-family employee and revenue jumped above pre-pandemic levels. “It was a battle, but we got through it.”
The company’s clients include manufacturers of guns, medical devices and aerospace parts. Its clients are primarily in Northern New England though they are expanding further south and plan to add two more employees before yearend.
Heather credits the Claremont Center, a warehouse and logistics company in Claremont, with helping them succeed. “They worked with us to grow and accommodated us from one pallet to a truckload every two weeks. They have always been amazing,” she said.
“Wayne is an honest person with a lot of integrity. I knew it would work. We just had to keep pushing and pushing,” Heather said. “Now we have a successful business [and] that is gratifying.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.