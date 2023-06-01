As Lisa Barndollar was leaving a receptionist job five years ago, she asked her boss of a year and a half if she would have hired her had she known Barndollar has mental illness. The woman said no. That conversation could have sent Barndollar, 59, in one of two directions — to the darkness or the light.

She chose the latter and has committed herself to helping the world understand that a person’s mental illness is a part of them, not the whole. And that treatment works. Barndollar now has her biggest audience yet: the baggage claim area at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW needs help with mental illness, there are a few places that can help. Dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org. New Hampshire also offers help via phone, text, and chat 24 hours a day through its Rapid Response Access Point. A 988 operator can connect you or call or text 833-710-6477. To chat, visit nh988.com. NAMI New Hampshire can connect you and your family with resources. Dial 1-800-242-6264 or visit naminh.org.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.