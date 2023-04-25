When Jagger Reep moved into his own apartment, it was his first taste of independence. His mom, Melissa, scoured Salvation Army and Goodwill to piece together the one-bedroom unit, coming back with a bed frame, couch, coffee table and more to help her son settle in. And it was the perfect location, too — kitty-corner to Melissa’s place in Concord. His mom could check in, often with a home-cooked meal in hand, but when she ventured back across the street, Jagger was left alone to his independence, as most 21-year-olds aspire to have.

Jagger, now 23, still lives across the street. But his apartment hardly resembles what it was when he moved in 18 months ago. Most furniture is now in a dumpster. His mattress sits on the floor. Paper plates and plastic cutlery fill his cabinets. The majority of his belongings have been destroyed in fits of rage.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

