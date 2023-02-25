LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mental Health Center hosted its first adult mental health first-aid course in two years last week, and hopes to run the course more regularly in the future.
The course traces its origins to Australia, and is designed for anybody, not just mental health professionals, to be able to provide basic “first aid” to those experiencing a mental health issue or in the early stages of crisis. The course is extensive, and consists of two hours of online training, followed by six hours in a classroom setting. At the end, participants become certified in mental health first aid. The course does not grant the ability to diagnose or treat mental illness, but rather provide support before connecting adults in need with professional help.
The course comes to the public at a time when the need for mental health professionals has risen nearly 20 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re focusing on lowering the stigma of mental health in our community,” said Jake Schaffner, LRMHC’s education and wellness coordinator, who took on the role of instructor for Friday’s class. “I think that kind of goes in conjunction with Beth [Vachon] coming on and promoting that a lot more and then going for funding around that. I’m interested in helping.”
Participants use a 66-page workbook, a 234-page textbook, peer-to-peer exercises, slide presentations and even videos in order to learn how to recognize the early signs of mental duress, and how to empathetically address them.
“This is the first time we’re making it open to the public, too,” Schaffner said. Six participants attended the class, and all but one were employees of LRMHC. One participant works with children at Spaulding Academy & Family Services. Schaffner chalked up the lack of public attendance to the early stages of implementing the program.
“We had a couple people from the public reach out that were interested, but I think it’s just one of those things that once we get it rolling and we do it more consistently, we’re hoping that more and more people will be able to make it,” Schaffner said. “I think we’re going to try to find other ways to move it to different locations as well.”
Schaffner added that the center hopes to host these classes every other month.
Those who attended already had some experience and training under their belts, but professionals like Ashley Fenimore saw the course as another tool for the toolbox.
“I work with the Spaulding treatment team on the residential side and I work on placing kids out of residential care back into their home,” Fenimore said. “There’s just so many different variables that come with my positions. I work with kids primarily, but I also work with a lot of families, so the adults I work with could benefit from mental health first aid.”
In addition to use in her role as permanency specialist for Spaulding Academy, Fenimore hopes to use the training to help her own family in times of mental health duress.
“I’m always looking for opportunities to grow in the field of mental health and just acknowledging that there aren’t a lot of free resources for family systems per se, so to be another person that can just listen non-judgmentally and be that listening ear for parents,” Fenimore said.
Cristel Peak, an employee of LRMHC who specializes in finding housing, said this was the first time she’d taken the course in-person.
“This is definitely going to be a benefit because I’m not a mental health professional, I’m really just here for housing, but a lot of the people I work with do come with mental health issues that I need to deal with for them,” Peak said. “This will let me get a better grasp on what they’re going through and how to help them.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
