Cheshire Medical Center in Keene is one of 15 New Hampshire hospitals suing the state over its policy on mental health patients facing involuntary commitment for psychiatric care.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Mental health advocates are fighting Gov. Chris Sununu’s two-part proposal to force hospitals to give the state more emergency psychiatric hospital beds and extend the time the state can hold someone in an emergency room for involuntary admission.

Among those pushing back is the N.H. Hospital Association, which says hospitals are already short beds because of workforce challenges and the inability to discharge patients to long-term care because those facilities are also full. In a recent media briefing, the association listed high numbers of adults and children waiting in hospital emergency rooms for days or weeks for admission for psychiatric care.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

