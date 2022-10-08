Often listed among the top in the country for their rural settings and old New England charm, New Hampshire college and university campuses may also come with inadequate student housing, cramped rooms, dated decor and a lack of basic amenities such as air conditioning and elevators.

As the state struggles with both a workforce shortage and a housing shortage, providing a positive college residential experience may improve the likelihood that students will stay in New Hampshire and have the added benefit of taking some pressure off nearby rental markets.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

