Refill stores provide a solution for individuals looking to reduce plastic usage while supporting local small businesses, as most of these establishments are independently owned.

As the movement toward sustainable living gains momentum, communities across New Hampshire are embracing refill stores, not just as retail spaces but as centers of conscious consumerism.

The latest addition to the state’s refill stores is Live Free Refillery, located in Bedford. This store, which held a grand opening on Thursday, is pitching itself as the state’s first zero-waste grocery store.

