Primary season is approaching in New Hampshire, but voters in the Upper Valley won’t have many choices to make. Few races have drawn enough candidates to set up intraparty clashes on the Sept. 13 primary ballot.
Candidates for office had from June 1 to 10 to declare their candidacy for office and be on the ballot. The general election will be held Nov. 8.
In many of the Upper Valley seats in the House of Representatives, there will be no choice.
In Grafton County District 12, however, there will be six Hanover Democrats, including four incumbents, all competing for the four available seats. Mary A. Hakken-Phillips, Russell Muirhead, James M. Murphy and Sharon Nordgren are seeking re-election. Miles Brown and Nicolas Macri are hoping to break through and claim one of the seats.
No Republicans declared for the four seats in one of the bluest areas of the state. Nor did they field a candidate in any of the five seats in Districts 13-17, which include Lebanon and Enfield.
Declared candidates for those offices include Laurel Stavis, of Lebanon, in District 13; George Sykes, of Lebanon, in District 14; Thomas Cormen, of Lebanon, in District 15; Joshua Adjutant, of Enfield, in District 16; and Susan W. Almy, of Lebanon, in District 17.
There will be a primary on the Republican side for three seats in Sullivan District 3, which includes the towns of Charlestown, Newport and Unity.
Republican voters will choose three from among four candidates including Tobin Menard, of Newport; Skip Rollins, of Newport; Steven Smith, of Charlestown; and Walter Spilsbury, of Charlestown. The top three candidates will advance to the general election. The three Democrats who announced include Virginia O’Brien Irwin, of Newport; John W. Streeter, of Charlestown; and Linda Kristina Wadensten, of Newport.
In District 18, which includes the Upper Valley towns of Canaan, Dorchester, Enfield and Grafton, the GOP has two contenders in the primary. John Sellers, R-Bristol, and Andrew Ware, R-Grafton, will compete for the right to face Carolyn Fluehr-Lobban, D-Bridgewater.
In the state Senate, just one district including Upper Valley towns will see a primary race.
In Senate District 7, which includes the Upper Valley towns of Grafton and Orange, two Bradford Republicans will face off for the nomination. Thomas A. Dunne and Daniel E. Innis will compete for the right to challenge Richard A. Lobban Jr., D-Bridgewater, for the seat.
Candidates for three other Senate seats representing Upper Valley towns will not face a primary.
This includes District 8, where incumbent Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, has a challenge from former Claremont Mayor Charlene Marcotte Lovett, D-Claremont.
One Upper Valley candidate has thrown his hat in the ring for the District 2 seat on the Executive Council. The race features three Democrats and two Republicans vying for the office.
Michael J. Cryans, D-Hanover; Bradford P. Todd, D-Keene; and incumbent Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, will run in the Democratic primary to earn the right to compete in the general election, while Harold F. French, R-Canterbury, and Kim Strathdee, R-Lincoln, will try to carry the GOP ticket.
In Sullivan County, two of three seats are up for election with the third elected on a different cycle.
Commission Chairman George Hebert, R-Goshen, and Vice-Chairman Bennie Nelson, R-Newport, are both running unopposed for re-election.
