There’s a section of Manchester, Center City, shaped by history and perpetuated by vested property interests, that isn’t like surrounding communities. It’s where Amoskeag’s unskilled laborers, often new immigrants, found their first foothold in tenement housing 150 years ago and where today’s zoning laws stand like invisible walls to consolidate the city’s lowest-income residents.

This part of the city, to the south of Bridge Street, east of Elm, west of Maple and north of Valley, is where multi-family residential is still permitted, while the rest of the city has largely gone single-family. As a result, it’s also where the most affordable apartments can be found and where some of the social problems associated with low-income neighborhoods, such as homelessness and drug-related crime, seem to be consolidated.

This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative as part of our race and equity project. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

