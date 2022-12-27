MANCHESTER — A woman was charged with reckless conduct Monday after police say she gave birth to a baby and then abandoned it inside a tent on the West Side.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday, Truck 6 and ALS 2 were dispatched to the area of 3 Electric St. for a pregnancy problem. Upon arrival, Truck 6 personnel encountered a woman who stated she had given birth prematurely in a wooded area near the baseball field adjacent to the West Side Arena.
ALS2 arrived shortly thereafter and began patient care for the mother and Truck 6 personnel began a search for the newborn. Assistance was requested from the Manchester Police Department who responded to the scene.
Additional MFD manpower was requested and Engine 6 was dispatched at 12:59 a.m.
Manchester Fire and Police conducted an extensive search of the area for approximately one hour. Police said the search was hampered by inconsistent information. It wasn’t until it was learned the baby was in a tent on the West Side of the trestle that crosses the Piscataquag River at Electric Street that the baby was finally found, uncovered, on the floor of the tent.
Resuscitation efforts were initiated and the infant was brought to the nearest emergency apparatus, Engine 6, where efforts were made to provide warmth and assist with breathing. The infant was transported to the Catholic Medical Center, in Manchester, in Engine 6 with MFD and AMR personnel on board. The mother was transported in ALS2 to Elliot Hospital.
Police, who assisted in the investigation, arrested the mother, Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who was wanted on an unrelated warrant out of Concord District Court. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was subsequently charged with felony reckless conduct in connection with Monday’s incident.
No further information about the condition of the newborn was available Monday.
As part of the Manchester Fire Department’s ongoing Community Outreach initiative, Squad One has focused its efforts on locating and helping the homeless in these isolated camp sites during the current cold weather.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
