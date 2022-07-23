20220723-BIZ-Manchester unhoused gsnc

Despite Manchester’s ongoing homeless initiatives, many business owners are raising concerns about how they can deal with the growing population.

New Hampshire’s housing market is pricing many people out of their homes with rising rents and fierce competition for limited places to live. According to the N.H. Coalition to End Homelessness annual report, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the unsheltered population in the state. According to the report, Manchester recorded 1,714 homeless individuals in 2021.

Manchester hired Schonna Green in 2021 as its first director of homeless initiatives. She says her department has been working on placing people in shelters by visiting reported encampments every week and deciding if there is a health or safety issue. If there is one, they promptly remove them from the street.

