A man from Brooklyn, New York, is facing federal charges for allegedly helping to transport nine people who illegally crossed the New Hampshire-Canadian border in Pittsburg in June.

According to newly unsealed court records, Royal Canadian Mounted Police alerted U.S. immigration agents around 10 p.m. on June 13 that they had spotted a group of people with backpacks crossing the border near Halls Stream Road in Pittsburg, which runs parallel to the Connecticut River and international boundary.

