From 2004 to 2007, Maggie Fogarty and her family lived in a small town outside of El Alto, Bolivia, where she quickly learned the truth about labor abuse among immigrants and the struggle to find a better life outside corrupt and impoverished Central American countries.

After moving back to New Hampshire in 2007, Fogarty joined the Quaker-founded N.H. Friends Service Committee (NHAFSC) to tackle the global human rights crisis head-on.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.