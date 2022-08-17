From 2004 to 2007, Maggie Fogarty and her family lived in a small town outside of El Alto, Bolivia, where she quickly learned the truth about labor abuse among immigrants and the struggle to find a better life outside corrupt and impoverished Central American countries.
After moving back to New Hampshire in 2007, Fogarty joined the Quaker-founded N.H. Friends Service Committee (NHAFSC) to tackle the global human rights crisis head-on.
On Sunday, Fogarty, a Dover resident, presented “Immigrant Justice Delayed, Human Rights Denied — Finding a Way Forward” for the Monadnock Summer Lyceum, a testimony to her progressive beliefs on immigration and human rights in America.
Through her involvement with NHAFSC, Fogarty has spent the last 10 years fighting for immigration rights and educating others about the role immigrants have in America. Through these volunteer efforts, Fogarty has helped raise thousands of dollars to pay off arrest bonds and win back fair wages for immigrants to improve the quality of life in New Hampshire and all across the world.
In her speech, Fogarty said current policies at the U.S. southern border negatively impact immigrants seeking asylum and are in dire need of reform.
“Migration is a fundamental human right,” said Fogarty. “We need policies that allow people to migrate when they want, where they want and can do so safely and with dignity.”
Fogarty also said that corrupt systems and climate change influence patterns of immigrant migration.
“We also understand migration to be forced by capitalism, neoliberalism, militarism and other forms of violence and in recent decades forced by the climate crisis that has destroyed people’s livelihoods,” said Fogarty.
Following Fogarty’s speech, lyceum speaker committee member Eric Blackmer said the lyceum prides itself on hosting speakers like Fogarty to provide insight into controversial topics through real-world experiences.
“This is what it’s supposed to be like. She was an excellent speaker and she acted in an educated way,” said Blackmer.
Fogarty said her work to improve the quality of life for immigrants has been a success, but there is more work to be done.
“The little wins really do remind us that we have power. If we listen to immigrants and build out an analysis and a narrative that affirms their dignity, talk to lawmakers, the media and lawyers, that’s a pretty powerful combination and we can win right here where we live,” said Fogarty.
Lesley Carhart will wrap up this summer’s lyceum series with her speech “Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure: The Essentials” Sunday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St. The Gap Mountain Trio, featuring Eric Blackmer on guitar, Chaz Beaulieu on flute and David Duhon playing cello, will perform before the lecture at 10:30 a.m. People will also be able to watch a livestream at monadnock lyceum.org.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
