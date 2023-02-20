Mark MacLean, Superintendent of Merrimack Valley and Andover school districts, will be leaving his position at the end of the school year and moving to a new role as the executive director of the New Hampshire School Administrators Association.

MacLean, who has been the Superintendent in SAU46 for the past nine years, will assume his new role July 1, NHSAA President Russell Holden announced this month. MacLean will be replacing the NHSAA’s current executive director Carl Ladd, who plans to retire in June.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

