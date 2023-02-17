It’s not uncommon for Sarah Chadzynski of Lyndeborough to be in a meeting at 5 a.m. or 1 a.m. She’s working with people around the world and communication is constant.

Chadzynski is the U.S. executive director of the nongovernmental organization (NGO) Dattalion, an international team of volunteers working to create and share a database of photos, footage and eyewitness accounts from the war in Ukraine. The team is a women-led data battalion, and they’re fighting to convey the truth about the war.

