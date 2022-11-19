The meager amount of available industrial space in New Hampshire has pinched vacancy rates, but that’s not the case for office properties, although the rates in that market appear to be stabilizing.

The statewide vacancy rate for industrial space – which includes manufacturing, flex/research and development, and warehouse/distribution – was 3.1 percent in the third quarter, according to a market analysis prepared for Colliers International by Kristie Russell, its research manager for New Hampshire and Maine.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

