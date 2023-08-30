Access to child care remains an issue across the state, especially for low income families. Wealthier families in New England are more likely to use childcare, according to a recent analysis from the University of New Hampshire.

The gap in childcare usage between low income and high income families persisted despite employment status, so low income families are less likely to use childcare even if they have a job.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

