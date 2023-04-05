20230218-LOC-Statehouse

The N.H. Statehouse in Concord.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

The budget headed for a House vote Thursday has good news for parents, state employees, certain retirees, wealthier Granite Staters, counties and dozens of agencies that rely on Medicaid. Others, like the University of New Hampshire and backers of professional licensing reform, will be disappointed.

The House Finance Committee is recommending a $15.76 billion two-year budget, about $180 million higher than the one proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu. The committee’s budget is also higher than the $13.36 billion current budget by about 18.8 percent.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

