LEBANON — Dartmouth Health, New Hampshire’s largest private employer, has implemented performance improvement plans and a “position review process” at some of its member organizations as it seeks to close a $120 million budget gap by the end of September, according to an email sent to employees.

After an initial hiring freeze, DH officials have determined that all open positions at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinics are subject to a hiring review by the Position Control Review and Clinical Workforce Committees, according to the Jan. 17 email obtained by the Valley News. This review also will be required of job changes such as employee transfers, adjustments, promotions and filling positions after an employee leaves “for the foreseeable future.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.