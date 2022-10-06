A long-overdue update to New Hampshire’s solid waste management plan has been released by the Department of Environmental Services. It revises a plan that was nearly two decades old.

The plan outlines how the state will reduce waste that goes into landfills and incinerators 25 percent by 2030 and 45 percent by 2050 — goals that are set in state law.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

