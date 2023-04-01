The indictment of a former president may be a singular occurrence in American history. But many New Hampshire Republicans see a grand jury’s decision to charge Donald Trump over payments he made to adult actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 the same way Trump himself does: as proof he’s being targeted for who he is, not what he did.

“Democrats are placing the importance of maintaining power over the freedom and well-being of the American public, opening the door to future abuse by the justice system against political enemies,” said state GOP chairman Chris Ager.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

