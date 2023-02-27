New Hampshire may be celebrated as the “Granite State,” but the centuries-old nickname also bears caution.

Because of the widespread presence of granite bedrock, the state has high percentages of homes with elevated radon levels. An invisible threat, the naturally occurring gas with no color, taste, or smell is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, and about 21,000 deaths are associated with it each year.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.