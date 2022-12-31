The chief of police for the town of Litchfield has been arrested after allegedly making unwanted sexual advances to a subordinate officer on New Years Eve 2021 and the following morning.

Chief Benjamin Sargent was arrested Thursday on a single count of violating official policy, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum fine of $1,200. Sargent, who was promoted to chief in 2019, has been on administrative leave for nearly a year.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

