A group of New Hampshire lawmakers and scientists say manufacturing company Saint-Gobain might have misled state regulators about the quantity of PFAS chemicals used at their Merrimack facility.

In a series of letters sent to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office throughout the month of July, the group highlighted public information from court cases in different states and in New Hampshire that suggest the company used more PFOA historically than state officials have previously understood.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.