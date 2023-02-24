WEST LEBANON — Responding to the region’s shortage of day care providers, the city has announced plans to design and build a child care facility on city-owned property and turn operation over to a national nonprofit.

As proposed, the center could provide early childhood education and infant care services for up to 200 children. It will be built on a parcel of city-owned land near Airpark Road in West Lebanon.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

