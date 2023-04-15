LEBANON — A woman residing at a senior living facility had nearly $6,000 in stolen cryptocurrency funds recovered for her thanks in large measure to the victim’s “meticulously kept records” and a software program that traces digital currency transactions, Lebanon police said Monday.

But it still took 10 months to get the money back and the amount that was recovered was less than the initial investment the victim made, police said.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

