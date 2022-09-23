LEBANON — The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 32-year-old man from Thetford, Vt., who is alleged to have been involved in a kidnapping from the Lebanon airport this summer, according to a Wednesday news release.

Adam Adolph had been arrested on several felony charges in July but was released through the Grafton County Department of Corrections Pre-Trial Services Program on Sept. 14.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

