LEBANON — The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 32-year-old man from Thetford, Vt., who is alleged to have been involved in a kidnapping from the Lebanon airport this summer, according to a Wednesday news release.
Adam Adolph had been arrested on several felony charges in July but was released through the Grafton County Department of Corrections Pre-Trial Services Program on Sept. 14.
In violation of the court order requiring Adolph to participate in the program, police found the electronic monitoring bracelet he was required to wear in the woods along I-89 in Lebanon on Tuesday. The Grafton County Sheriff’s Department now has an active arrest warrant for Adolph for violating his conditions of release.
Adolph pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, sale of heroin and kidnapping in July, after police found him hiding in a wall in an apartment on Dana Street in Lebanon.
Adolph is alleged to have been involved in the July 5 abduction and detention of Brooke Barnaby, who had gone to the Lebanon airport around noon that day, along with her fiance, Alexander Mamaev, and a third person, Kurtis Marcy, planning to rent a car, according to a police affidavit.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
