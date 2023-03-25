20230325-BIZ-GSNC FarmLuxe

Ariane Ice, co-owner of The Farm at Wolf Pine Hollow, shows some of the thousands of tulips grown on the 100-plus-acre farm, which offers visitors an experience that combines farm life with modern luxury.

 Photos courtesy of The Farm at Wolf Pine Hollow

When a farmhouse was built in 1800 on a large plot of farmland in Hancock, it’s safe to assume its owner did not envision agritourism, selling wine and growing tulips. But for Ariane and Tom Ice, attorneys who started their farm several years ago, that’s exactly their vision.

The couple bought the farm, which now sits on 100 acres, after becoming empty nesters, and turned to Tom’s parents, who owned an organic farm in New Mexico, for mentorship. They dubbed their venture The Farm at Wolf Pine Hollow, inspired by the pine trees on the property that they say are like wolves sitting on the plain.

