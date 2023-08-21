Two separate lawsuits challenging a state law banning the discussion of discriminatory topics – like race, gender and sexual orientation – argue teachers are muting their lessons out of fear of an unconstitutionally vague edict that is harming New Hampshire school children.

“The result is the creation of a culture of fear and apprehension where teachers self-censor, thereby limiting students’ education and teachers’ ability to comfortably and effectively teach,” wrote the ACLU of New Hampshire in a new legal brief in the consolidated case. “This includes suppression of instruction vital to creating a sense of belonging for New Hampshire youth, including those from historically marginalized communities and identities. This diversity of instruction is critical to serving our increasingly diverse state.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.